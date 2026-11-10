The United Arab Emirates has set fines of up to Dh750,000 for non-Muslim places of worship, and their licences may be suspended for repeat violations. The UAE government's decision, which came into force on October 14, sets penalties for 24 types of violations, The National reports.

The regulations do not introduce new restrictions for non-Muslim places of worship but update the mechanism for enforcing existing rules. Authorities may issue a warning, impose a fine or suspend operations without going to court. For most categories of violations, a fourth offence entails suspension of all activities for up to three months.

Largest penalties

The highest fines are stipulated for ties with foreign entities and unauthorised fundraising. Formal or informal contacts with diplomatic or official institutions of another state may cost Dh250,000 for a first violation and up to Dh750,000 for a third.

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Receiving donations, grants or other support from outside the UAE, as well as collecting or advertising donations, including through social media, is punishable by fines ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh500,000 depending on the number of violations. Holding worship services outside licensed premises or using an establishment for purposes other than its intended use may result in a Dh100,000 fine.

Licences and financial control

For operating without a renewed licence, a warning will initially be issued, while repeat violations will incur fines of Dh25,000 and Dh50,000. The establishment will be given 60 days to renew its licence. Separate sanctions are also set for changing board members without approval, the absence of an appointed supervisor, late annual meetings and amending the charter without the authorities' permission.

Places of worship must have an account at a bank in the UAE and provide authorities with its details. Spending cash before it is deposited into an approved bank account entails a warning, followed by fines; if the violation continues, the licence may be suspended for three months. An imposed penalty may be appealed within 15 days of notification, and the fine must be paid within 30 days.

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