The UAE Ministry of Interior reported on the international Operation Confrontation Ghost against digital fraud, during which more than 960 people were arrested. According to The National, illegal funds and assets worth more than $39 billion were also identified during the operation.

Results of the three-month operation

The operation, coordinated by the UAE Ministry of Interior, lasted from July 1 to September 30. Law enforcement agencies from 30 countries, Interpol, the Global Anti-Scam Alliance, and 13 private partners from the technology, financial, and platform sectors took part.

According to the publication, operation participants disrupted more than 123.7 million online fraud attempts worldwide, blocked 4,126 bank accounts, and shut down 570 social media accounts. They also conducted 29 raids at sites linked to fraudulent activity.

Law enforcement officers identified more than 3,500 additional suspects and 15,500 victims and exchanged more than 9,000 pieces of information. Countries participating in the cooperation included the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Brazil, Ecuador, Jordan, and Bahrain.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Areas of countering fraud

The operation focused on fraud involving artificial intelligence, digital financial fraud, and online blackmail involving intimate materials. Support was provided, among others, by the Emirati platforms Bayut and Dubizzle, as well as Meta and TikTok.

As The National notes, the operation also helped protect more than 4 billion financial transactions carried out every month using tokenization technology. Dana Al Marzouqi, Director General of the UAE Ministry of Interior's International Affairs Bureau, stressed the importance of international cooperation in countering cross-border networks that use digital platforms, financial services, and emerging technologies.

Monica Juma, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, called Confrontation Ghost an example of international cooperation in combating new forms of crime. She drew attention to the use of digital technologies, AI, bank accounts, and cryptocurrencies for fraud, transferring funds, and concealing their origin.

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