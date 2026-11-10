British band Oasis, according to NME, may skip the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which is set to take place later this month. The outlet writes that the group reportedly does not plan to attend the event.

Among this year’s inductees

Oasis were included in the list of artists who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. Along with the band, the inductees include Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Sade, Luther Vandross, Phil Collins and Wu-Tang Clan.

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Third consecutive nomination

In 2026, Oasis were nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the third consecutive time. The band had previously been nominated in 2024 and 2025.

After the nomination was announced, frontman Liam Gallagher thanked the people who voted for Oasis and called it a great honor. He also said that he had dreamed of one day entering the hall of fame since childhood. The NME article also cites Gallagher as saying that he has other things to do and that it is Christmas now.

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