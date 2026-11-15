Oasis were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, United States, but none of the band’s members attended. NME reports.

The band was introduced by actor Bob Odenkirk, known for the series “Better Call Saul.” He joked that the musicians’ appearance at the ceremony would have been uncharacteristic of Oasis. Odenkirk also recalled two of the band’s concerts: a 1998 performance in Los Angeles and the 2025 reunion concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which he called one of the best nights of his life.

Acoustic version of Wonderwall

After a video about Oasis’ career and the band’s reunion, country performer Stephen Wilson Jr. took to the stage. He performed a solo acoustic version of Oasis’ 1995 hit “Wonderwall” with country elements.

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Odenkirk said that he listened to Oasis every day while filming “Better Call Saul” to get himself into the right state of mind. According to him, the band’s music gave him confidence, energy and audacity.

Absence of the Gallagher brothers

The absence of Liam and Noel Gallagher from the ceremony was confirmed earlier this week. Liam had previously spoken critically about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and explained in X that he did not travel because the trip was too far for one evening. Noel performed that same day at London’s Royal Festival Hall with Goldie and Skin of Skunk Anansie as part of the EFG London Jazz Festival.

Oasis entered the Hall of Fame on their third attempt: the band had previously been nominated in 2024 and 2025. The honor applies to eight former and current members: Liam and Noel Gallagher, Paul Arthurs, Gem Archer, Paul McGuigan, Andy Bell, Tony McCarroll and Alan White. Following the Live ’25 reunion tour, the band is preparing for the sold-out Live ’27 world tour, featuring 42 concerts in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe and North America.

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