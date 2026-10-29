Australian Department of Defence Secretary Megan Quinn supported a proposal by a senior department official to ask a Senate committee not to distribute videos of public servants’ testimony on social media. As The Guardian reports, this follows from correspondence obtained by the publication through a freedom of information request.

Request to the Senate committee

Deputy Secretary for Security and Estate Celia Perkins said at a committee hearing on September 4 that Defence Department representatives did not consent to their testimony being reshared on social media. She referred to the position of the Australian Public Service Secretaries Board, which had expressed concerns that testimony could be taken out of context.

The board’s submission also stated that edited and supplemented videos from previous hearings had allegedly led to unacceptable personal comments, ridicule, hostility and abuse directed at staff. Greens Senator David Shoebridge objected to the demand, stressing that testimony is given at an open public hearing. The committee rejected Perkins’ request on the recommendation of the Clerk of the Senate.

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Officials’ arguments

In a letter to Quinn dated August 25, Perkins proposed adding a clear statement to the remarks that witnesses did not consent to edited recordings being distributed on social media. She argued this was necessary to ensure safe working conditions, due to the risk of online bullying, as well as cyber threats and threats from foreign intelligence services.

Quinn replied that she was prepared to support the use of such wording. Two other deputy secretaries of the department, John Reid and Kat Patterson, also approved the proposed text with minor changes. Perkins told colleagues that she had discussed the initiative with the offices of Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Assistant Minister for Defence Peter Khalil. According to the publication, neither office gave her instructions regarding the content of the statement.

A Defence Department spokesperson did not provide a separate comment, instead drawing attention to Quinn’s statement in the Senate. She noted that the treatment of employees after hearings can sometimes be inconsistent with an employer’s duty to ensure their health and safety.

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