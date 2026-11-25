In the United States, Georgia Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms will be sworn in on January 12 at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. The ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m., and Bottoms will become the state's 84th governor, The Hill reports.

Ceremony in Atlanta

The inauguration will be held at the home arena of the Atlanta Hawks basketball club. Governor-elect Josh McLaurin and other state officials who will hold constitutional offices will be sworn in alongside Bottoms.

Taron Johnson, chief of staff for the transition team, said State Farm Arena was chosen because of significant interest in the event, so that residents from different parts of Georgia could take part in the ceremony. According to him, Bottoms' team is preparing to begin work on the first day of the term with an agenda focused on reducing costs, creating opportunities and strengthening the future of the state's communities.

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Historic appointment

Bottoms will become the first Black woman in U.S. history to hold the office of governor. She will also be the first woman and the first Black person to serve as governor of Georgia. She will succeed Republican Brian Kemp, who could not run for another term because of term limits.

Bottoms previously served as mayor of Atlanta from 2018 to 2022 and later worked as a senior adviser in Joe Biden's administration. In this month's election, she defeated healthcare executive Republican Rick Jackson by more than 8 percentage points, according to Decision Desk HQ. She will become the first Democrat to lead Georgia since Roy Barnes, who left office in 2003.

Transition team

Bottoms' transition team, called Georgia's Promise, includes representatives of business and the entertainment industry. The initiative is co-chaired by media executive Tyler Perry; its members also include Home Depot founder Arthur Blank and former Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer. The team promises to release additional information on inauguration tickets and plans for the inaugural ball in the coming weeks.

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