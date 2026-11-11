In the United States, incoming Democratic congressman from Ohio Don Leonard said that senior lawmakers in his party threatened to make his work more difficult and prevent his re-election if he did not support House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for speaker. Anadolu Agency reported this on November 11.

Conditions for support

According to Leonard, he met with senior Democratic lawmakers on the evening of November 10. He claims they warned him against setting conditions for supporting Jeffries.

Leonard sought commitments to advance a constitutional amendment to overturn the Supreme Court's Citizens United ruling, which concerns campaign financing. He also wanted to secure an end to U.S. support for Israel and the war in Iran.

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The incoming congressman said his interlocutors unequivocally warned him of possible political retaliation. According to him, this could mean making his life in Washington more difficult over the next two years and helping bring about his defeat in the 2028 election. Leonard did not name the officials who allegedly made these threats, and his claims have not been independently confirmed.

Reaction from party leadership

House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, commenting on Leonard's statement, said he did not know which senior Democrats were being referred to. He also confirmed his support for Jeffries and said there was “no doubt” that he would become the next speaker.

Leonard defeated incumbent Republican Mike Carey in Ohio's 15th congressional district, which President Donald Trump won by approximately 10 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election. House Democrats are scheduled to hold their party leadership elections on November 18–19, while the full House will elect a speaker on January 3, 2027, when the 120th Congress begins its work.

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