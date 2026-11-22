Six venues for Africa Cup of Nations matches, which Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will jointly host next year, were presented at the Congress of the Confederation of African Football in Nigeria. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Venues in three countries

Kenya will host matches only in the capital, Nairobi, at the new 60,000-seat Talanta Stadium. Its opening is scheduled for January.

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Three venues were selected for the tournament in Tanzania — in Arusha, Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar. Uganda will use the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala and the newly built Hoima City Stadium, where the national team has already played its most recent home international matches.

Tournament dates

Twenty-four teams will take part in the competition, with matches scheduled to be held from June 19 to July 17. The venue for the final has not yet been determined. The previous Africa Cup of Nations was held in Morocco from December 2025 to January 2026, with matches hosted by a record nine venues in six cities.

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