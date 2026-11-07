The Vera C. Rubin Observatory on Cerro Pachón in the Chilean Andes has discovered two previously unknown satellites of the Milky Way — the dwarf galaxy Aquarius IV and the star cluster Rubin-GC1. The discoveries were made using preliminary observations covering about 7% of the night sky, ScienceDaily reports.

Aquarius IV is an extremely faint small galaxy on the distant outskirts of the Milky Way, about 355,000 light-years from Earth. Rubin-GC1 is a star cluster on the opposite side of our galaxy. It had not been noticed previously, in part because of dense clouds of cosmic dust in this area of the sky.

Searching for faint objects

Smaller systems — dwarf galaxies and star clusters — are located around large galaxies, including the Milky Way. Astronomers have so far identified about 65 satellite galaxies of the Milky Way, but according to some estimates, hundreds of such galaxies may remain undetected because they are extremely faint.

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Scientists analyzed preliminary observations collected between April 2025 and January 2026. The study of Aquarius IV was published in Research Notes of the AAS; the paper on Rubin-GC1 was accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal Letters. The lead author of the Aquarius IV study was Yale University student William Cerny, while the first author of the Rubin-GC1 paper was Aashay Pai of the University of Chicago.

A ten-year sky survey

The Rubin Observatory has begun the ten-year Legacy Survey of Space and Time. It uses the 8.4-meter Simonyi Survey Telescope and a 3.2-gigapixel digital camera. The project is intended to regularly photograph large areas of the Southern Hemisphere sky and create a detailed record of changes in it.

One of the survey's main tasks is to study the Milky Way halo, which contains stars, gas, dark matter, faint satellite galaxies and star clusters. Scientists note that extremely faint galaxies such as Aquarius IV may help test models of galaxy formation, study the Milky Way's assembly history and examine the properties of dark matter.

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