Brooklyn building collapse kills at least 8 people — The Guardian

In Brooklyn, New York, at least eight people were killed and at least 17 others injured after a three-story residential building collapsed. Rescuers continued searching for possible survivors beneath the rubble on the morning of November 12, The Guardian reports.

The building in the Flatbush neighborhood collapsed at around 4:00 p.m. on November 11. According to city authorities, four of the injured are in critical condition. At least seven children are among the victims, though it is unknown whether any minors are among those killed.

Search operation

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that three firefighters were among the 17 injured. He urged people not to approach the site of the tragedy on Flatbush Avenue, where about 250 New York City Fire Department personnel were working in conditions the mayor described as extremely dangerous.

An excavator was deployed overnight to remove large debris. Drones and canine units were also used in the search operation. Fire Department representatives said they hoped to find people who may have survived beneath the rubble.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to local television station WABC, a pregnant woman was rescued from beneath the debris. Several people left homeless by the collapse were sheltered by the Bethesda Church of God in Christ opposite the scene.

Investigation into the causes

The building stood on the edge of a site where a one-story structure had been demolished for a construction project and excavation work was underway. After the collapse, bricks and wooden structures filled the excavation pit. A neighboring building that shared a wall with the destroyed structure remained standing, but its wall was torn away, exposing the interior rooms.

Inspectors from the New York City Department of Buildings launched an investigation into the causes of the collapse. NY1 reported that in May, the agency had recorded several violations at the neighboring construction site, including work being carried out despite a stop-work order. According to NY1, the city housing department had also recorded nearly 100 violations concerning the destroyed building since 1972.

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