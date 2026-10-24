In Johannesburg, South Africa, a 34-year-old man accused of murdering a four-year-old girl known as Baby Nikita told the court that he was not her biological father. This was heard during sentencing proceedings, as the man acknowledged responsibility for the child’s death, TimesLIVE reports.

Testimony of the accused

During cross-examination, the man confirmed that the girl was the daughter of his co-accused — her mother. The proceedings against the woman were separated into a different case. She is accused of failing to report alleged abuse and sexual offences; she is expected to apply for bail.

The man also admitted that he beat his three-year-old son, who was in his care. According to him, for about three months he looked after both children during the day while their mother was at work. The accused said that he beat Baby Nikita and her brother with his hands, citing drug use as the reason for his behaviour.

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Parties’ positions on sentencing

The prosecution referred to autopsy findings that listed blunt-force head trauma, hypoxia — a lack of oxygen in tissues and organs — and related complications as the cause of death. The defence argued that hypoxia should be taken into account when determining the sentence. The prosecutor objected, stating that the lack of oxygen was linked to the accused’s actions rather than being a separate medical condition.

The prosecution is seeking life imprisonment, citing the gravity of the alleged crimes, the injuries inflicted on the children and, in its view, the absence of substantial and compelling circumstances to mitigate the sentence. The defence asked the court to take into account that the man had no previous convictions, admitted guilt and expressed remorse.

The accused also faces charges of assault, rape and child abuse. The prosecutor noted that life imprisonment may be imposed for the murder of a child and for counts of child rape, while child abuse carries a minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment. The court postponed its sentencing decision until October 27; the man will remain in custody.

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