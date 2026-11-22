In Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, army air defenses intercepted drones flying over the city. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing witnesses.

Explosions and air defense fire

According to witnesses, the drones were intercepted primarily over eastern Khartoum, where Khartoum International Airport is located. They also heard explosions and air defense fire in the Burri, Al-Riyadh and Arkawit areas.

In Arkawit, one drone fell onto a street but did not explode. An army unit then arrived at the site and cordoned off the area. The Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces did not immediately comment on the incident.

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Drone attacks in Sudan

Sudanese authorities and human rights organizations accuse the Rapid Support Forces of strikes on civilian infrastructure, including with the use of drones. The group says it is working to “protect civilians.”

According to the UN, more than 1,630 civilians were killed in Sudan as a result of drone attacks from the beginning of 2026 through the end of October. In October, drone attacks affected more than 17 power plants in several cities across the country, causing large-scale power outages in several states.

The war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces began in 2023 after a dispute over the integration of the paramilitary formation. Since then, the conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced about 13 million people to flee their homes.

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