Unal Ustel, head of the Turkish Cypriot administration, has announced a plan for the large-scale reconstruction of the closed-off Varosha district in Famagusta, Cyprus. According to him, preparations for the so-called new Varosha development plan have already been completed, and it will be presented to the public in the coming weeks. This was reported by Cyprus Mail.

District development plan

Ustel called the project the largest infrastructure project prepared by his administration. He said the plan is intended to transform Famagusta, restore the city’s connection with the sea, and turn Varosha into one of the region’s strongest tourist destinations.

According to Ustel, the project is part of preparations for the 50th anniversary of the unilateral declaration of independence, which will be marked in 2033. The report does not provide details of the planned reconstruction.

Status of Varosha

Varosha was emptied after Turkish forces took control of Famagusta in 1974. Greek Cypriots who lived in the district left their homes and property and have been unable to return ever since.

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The closed-off district remained largely inaccessible for decades. In October 2020, Turkish and Turkish Cypriot authorities partially opened the beach and certain areas of Varosha to visitors. In July 2021, they announced the removal of military status from another 3.5% of the district, paving the way for civilian use of the territory.

The UN Security Council condemned these steps and called for them to be reversed. Under resolutions 550 and 789, the settlement of any part of Varosha by people other than its original inhabitants is considered unacceptable; the district must be placed under UN administration and returned to its lawful residents.

Ustel has repeatedly rejected Christodoulides’ proposal to return Varosha to UN administration in exchange for opening Famagusta port under European Commission supervision. He insists that the Varosha issue cannot be considered separately from a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem. Ustel previously also said, citing seismic assessments, that the inspected buildings in the closed zone do not meet seismic-resistance requirements and that many of them are in a state of neglect.

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