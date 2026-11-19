According to TechCrunch, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said at The New York Times Dealbook Summit that the spread of AI agents could change the economics of the internet and the business models of companies that depend on advertising and human-generated traffic.

Shift toward transactional models

Nadella compared the possible transition to an internet with AI agents to the change that occurred during the shift from web portals such as Yahoo to search engines such as Google. According to him, such a transition could change which companies will pay others for traffic and transactions.

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He suggested that aggregators whose model was designed for human web traffic could face a redistribution of roles in the market. Companies that earned from advertising through audience attention, he said, will have to focus on pay-per-click or transactional models.

The example of Amazon and Shopify

During the conversation, Amazon was mentioned as blocking AI agents from accessing its retail website, preventing them from browsing the catalog and making purchases on users’ behalf. Nadella suggested that in such a situation, another commerce platform, including Shopify, could allow agents access and gain an advantage. In his view, a company that does not embrace the use of agents could lose ground to competitors, while businesses tied to a particular model will have to adapt quickly to the changes.

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