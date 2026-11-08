Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has declared Pakistan’s Tharparkar district drought-hit. The decision was made amid reports that 85% to 90% of crops there had been destroyed or become unproductive, while livestock faced shortages of water and fodder, The Express Tribune reports.

According to local revenue authorities, only 10% to 15% of crops survived.

Water and fodder

During a meeting at the Chief Minister House, Shah reviewed the situation in all seven talukas of Tharparkar. He instructed relevant departments to ensure an uninterrupted supply of drinking water, fodder and essential goods.

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Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah was instructed to immediately repair and restore all malfunctioning reverse-osmosis plants, as well as ensure the full operation of existing water supply systems.

Low rainfall in September

Authorities must also assess the possibility of laying a separate water pipeline from Naukot to Mithi so that the city receives a stable source of drinking water. According to data presented at the meeting, the seven talukas received between 181 and 273 millimeters of monsoon rainfall in 2026.

At the same time, rainfall in September amounted to only 1 to 36 millimeters. As a result, crops and natural grasses dried up before ripening. Shah also stressed the need to urgently provide livestock with fodder, as animal husbandry is an important source of income for Tharparkar’s population.

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