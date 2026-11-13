Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, in Karachi, instructed provincial departments to accelerate the implementation of water security and climate resilience projects. These include more efficient irrigation, drainage infrastructure, rainwater harvesting and the provision of safe drinking water to communities affected by floods, Dawn reports.

At a climate change meeting at the Chief Minister’s House, Shah said climate resilience is not only an environmental issue but also a prerequisite for Sindh’s development. The province is particularly vulnerable to floods, droughts, water shortages and coastal erosion, he said. He stressed that every climate initiative must deliver practical results for the population by protecting lives, livelihoods, water resources and infrastructure.

Water, drainage and flood protection

Meeting participants reviewed progress on flood protection, housing reconstruction, mangrove restoration, renewable energy development and climate-oriented agriculture. During the briefing, they reported the rehabilitation of 552 miles of canals in 23 districts, as well as the construction of 207 small dams with a combined capacity of 0.65 million acre-feet.

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Shah instructed the irrigation department to maintain modernized flood protection infrastructure, accelerate drainage projects and use available water resources efficiently. They also discussed the proposed $540 million STAR-WASH programme, which is intended to provide safe water and sanitation services in flood-affected villages. At the first stage, the programme is designed for 1.2–1.5 million people.

Mangroves and clean energy

The meeting also reviewed the restoration of 126,000 hectares of mangrove forests under the Delta Blue Carbon initiative. The Sindh Coastal Resilience Project is expected to protect more than 500,000 residents of the Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts through coastal reinforcement, drainage and nature-based solutions.

The provincial government also reviewed a portfolio of additional wind power projects with a total capacity of 2,360 MW, solar energy initiatives for 275,000 low-income households without access to the power grid, and opportunities to produce clean energy from waste. Shah called for attracting private investment and introducing climate-oriented agricultural practices, including solar-powered irrigation, groundwater recharge and digital climate advisory services.

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