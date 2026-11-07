In Australia, Colleen Hayward, chair of the newly established committee preparing for the 200th anniversary of the founding of the Swan River Colony, said the 2029 event should be viewed as a commemoration rather than a celebration. The educator and Noongar leader will head the Western Australian committee that will determine the state's approach to the anniversary.

Commemoration instead of celebration

As ABC News Australia reports, Hayward stressed that the anniversary should bring together the state's residents. According to her, some people will want to celebrate the date while others will not, but a commemorative format allows everyone to acknowledge 200 years of history.

In 1979, when Western Australia marked its 150th anniversary, the programme included concerts, souvenir merchandise and a re-enactment of the arrival of Captain James Stirling and his soldiers on the banks of the Swan River. Prince Charles, now King Charles, watched the event at the time and also unveiled a statue of Stirling on Hay Street.

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Focus on long-term projects

Hayward noted that the 2029 events may differ significantly from the 1979 programme. She did not rule out concerts, free performances and fireworks, but believes they should not become the main focus of the commemoration. In her view, it is more important to create a lasting legacy for the state.

Among possible initiatives, she named the digitisation of state archives, which could make it easier for people to access information about their family histories. Hayward also supported educational projects about the areas where Western Australians live. She pointed out that many suburb names are of Aboriginal origin, although not everyone knows their meanings.

Public consultations on the programme are already underway. A report on their results is to be submitted to the committee in several weeks. Hayward said the discussion should properly take into account the state's Aboriginal foundations and the contribution of all cultural groups to its development.

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