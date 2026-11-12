Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum in Islamabad that there is significant evidence of sufficient placer gold in five rivers of the province. Dawn reports.

Statement on gold in rivers

According to Nawaz, gold allegedly literally flows through all five rivers of Punjab, including in the Mianwali and Attock districts. She also described Pakistan as a country with great wealth above and below ground that, in her view, should be explored and turned into tangible economic resources.

The Punjab chief minister said that the obstacle to developing resources had not been their availability, but chaos above ground. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also spoke at the forum. The event was attended by the heads of the governments of Balochistan and Sindh, as well as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

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Resources and investor support

Nawaz said that the revenue of Punjab's mines and minerals department had increased from about 10 billion to 40 billion Pakistani rupees over approximately two and a half years. She also stated that Chiniot has 261.5 million tonnes of iron ore reserves.

According to her, the provincial authorities seek to simplify the work of investors in the mining sector through a one-window mechanism, the elimination of bureaucratic delays and unnecessary procedures. Nawaz said that the government is also making capital investments to reduce investors' costs, offering concessional financing of up to 5 billion Pakistani rupees and solar energy solutions to reduce energy and fuel costs.

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