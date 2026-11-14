In New Delhi, the office of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi summoned Telecommunications Secretary Amit Agrawal to explain orders to block more than 100 websites that were issued on the basis of forged court orders. Channel NewsAsia reported this, citing two government officials familiar with the matter.

According to the publication’s sources, Agrawal cut short a trip to another state to arrive and provide explanations. He is the highest-ranking official at the telecommunications ministry, which oversees, among other things, major telecom operators and internet service providers.

Blocking of 129 websites

Reuters previously reported that officials from the telecommunications department instructed internet service providers to block 129 websites involved in illegal betting. The basis was purported High Court orders sent to officials by people posing as lawyers.

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Online betting is banned in India. At the same time, the case has raised concerns about document verification mechanisms in the system for blocking and removing online content, as falsified court documents could potentially be used to block legitimate websites.

Forgery investigation

State police have launched a criminal investigation into unidentified individuals suspected of document forgery and fraud. The telecommunications ministry has also initiated an internal review, while police have requested the department’s documents as part of the investigation.

According to police comments and court records, two state court orders reported by Reuters were forged: they contained fabricated court logos and seals, as well as a fake QR code. The documents and correspondence from officials demanding that providers block the websites had been available for several months on the Department of Telecommunications website. As of Saturday, one of the forged orders remained publicly accessible, while the other had been removed.

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