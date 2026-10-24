In South Africa, police officer Fannie Nkosi has resigned from the South African Police Service (SAPS) ahead of an internal disciplinary hearing. Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that the resignation letter had been received, TimesLIVE reports.

Resignation before disciplinary hearing

Nkosi, who previously worked in the Gauteng province’s organized crime unit, submitted his resignation on Friday. The internal hearing concerned alleged violations related to his testimony before the Madlanga Commission.

Nkosi had previously been a key witness before the commission, but later became one of the individuals implicated in the case. According to the publication, he had also considered leaving the service before the disciplinary proceedings began.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Criminal charges

Nkosi faces criminal charges, including fraud, theft, and defeating the ends of justice. His legal troubles intensified after a search of his home, where firearms, ammunition, a hand grenade, cash, and police case materials were seized.

In addition to the criminal case, SAPS was conducting disciplinary proceedings against him over allegations of misconduct in office.

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