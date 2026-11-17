In the United Kingdom, a 41-year-old US Army officer suspected of spying for Russia has been transferred into the custody of the US military. Anadolu Agency reports, citing British counterterrorism police.

Arrest near Gloucester

The serviceman was arrested last week near the city of Gloucester in western England. He served at Imjin Barracks in Innsworth, Gloucestershire. The base is home to the headquarters of NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps.

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Investigation transferred to the US

Initially, British police said that the officer had been arrested under Sections 1 and 3 of the National Security Act 2023. These provisions concern obtaining or disclosing protected information and assisting a foreign intelligence service.

The head of British counterterrorism policing, Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, said that it was later decided to transfer the investigation to US authorities. According to police, the serviceman was transferred into US custody in connection with suspicions relating to national security and espionage.

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