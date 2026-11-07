A review of 100 scientific studies found that drought linked to climate change may increase the risk of the spread of certain water-dependent infections. When water bodies become shallow or dry up, animal hosts of pathogens and pathogenic microorganisms concentrate around the few remaining water sources, facilitating disease transmission, Mongabay reports.

The authors of the review, published in the journal Trends in Ecology & Evolution, called this phenomenon the “drought-disease paradox.” Previously, it was believed that a reduction in water resources should automatically reduce the number of water-dependent pathogens. However, the highest risks may emerge at an intermediate stage—when water is already scarce but the water body has not yet disappeared completely.

Why less water does not always reduce the risk

Researchers identified three mechanisms that determine how diseases respond to drought: hosts moving closer together, changes in water quality, and the complete disappearance of water bodies along with host and pathogen populations. Simplified aquatic ecosystems may have fewer mosquito predators and competitors, while the amount of nutrients and organic debris may increase. Under such conditions, small stagnant water bodies may promote mosquito breeding.

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According to the report, in 2025 drought affected approximately 30% of the planet’s land area—almost twice as much as in 2000. The review’s authors noted that similar mechanisms have been described for anthrax, cholera, trypanosomiasis, dengue, hemorrhagic diseases, avian botulism, and other infections.

Examples of ecological control

One example of the impact of altered ecology was the situation on the Senegal River after the Diama Dam was built in 1986. It blocked the migration of local river prawns, Macrobrachium vollenhovenii, which eat freshwater snails—the intermediate hosts of parasites that cause schistosomiasis. After the prawns were reintroduced into parts of the river, the number of infected snails there fell by 80%, while the number of infections declined by approximately 18%.

Scientists also drew attention to dragonflies: their larvae feed on mosquito larvae in water, while adult insects can eat dozens of mosquitoes each day. A 2023 meta-analysis found that dragonflies and damselflies can effectively control mosquito populations and the transmission of diseases such as West Nile fever and St. Louis encephalitis. The review’s authors believe that monitoring pathogen responses to drought, vaccination, vector control, and ecosystem conservation can help predict infectious disease outbreaks.

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