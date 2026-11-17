Daily intake of iron supplements by children and adolescents likely reduces the risk of iron-deficiency anemia without noticeably affecting common illnesses. These conclusions were reached by the authors of a Cochrane review of 114 studies involving more than 50,000 participants, reports News-Medical.

What the review authors studied

The researchers analyzed the effects of daily oral iron intake alone, in combination with folic acid, or with other vitamins and minerals. A significant proportion of the studies was conducted in Asia, and many involved children under the age of five.

According to the authors’ assessment, iron without other supplements likely reduces the incidence of iron-deficiency anemia compared with placebo or no intervention. Combining iron with folic acid is also likely to have this effect, but this conclusion is based on only one study. Evidence on combinations of iron with other micronutrients has varying levels of certainty.

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Effects on illnesses and side effects

Taking iron alone did not affect children’s height or weight compared with peers of the same sex. No effect was also found on cough, fever, or respiratory illnesses. Iron combined with folic acid made almost no difference to the incidence of diarrhea and respiratory diseases.

At the same time, some evidence on side effects is uncertain. Iron may cause a change in stool color; taking it alone may have little or no effect on vomiting or diarrhea, while the authors described the evidence on constipation as very uncertain. Combinations of iron with other vitamins and minerals likely caused vomiting more often than the same supplements without iron.

The review authors stressed that the results support the use of iron supplements where iron deficiency is prevalent, but do not mean that daily supplements are necessary for every child or adolescent. This should be assessed taking into account individual dietary needs, the prevalence of iron deficiency and anemia, and the composition of the supplement.

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