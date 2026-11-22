A systematic review and meta-analysis of 40 studies found that people with type 2 diabetes have a 53% higher adjusted relative risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease than people without the condition. ScienceDaily reports.

Incidence of new cases

Researchers analyzed data from 40 papers and estimated the incidence of new cases of Alzheimer’s disease among people with type 2 diabetes. According to their calculations, the disease develops in approximately 4.7 out of every thousand such people over the course of a year.

The authors noted that relative risk shows the difference between two groups, while the incidence rate reflects how often new cases occur. Combining these indicators makes it possible to assess the burden of Alzheimer’s disease among people with type 2 diabetes.

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Separate analysis of the two diseases

Unlike previous reviews, which may have combined different types of diabetes or forms of dementia, this work focuses specifically on type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease. It also separately assessed the rate at which new cases of Alzheimer’s disease emerge.

Study author Emmanuel Adewuyi of the Curtin School of Population Health noted that analyzing relative risk and incidence provides a more accurate picture of the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease among people with type 2 diabetes. The study was published in Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy.

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