Researchers at University College London analyzed 43 quantitative studies involving more than 28,000 people and found that higher levels of mindfulness are associated with healthier social media use and better mental health indicators. The review, published in the journal PLOS One, covered data from participants aged 10 to 92, News-Medical reports.

Mindfulness involves paying attentive and non-judgmental attention to one’s own thoughts, emotions, and events in the present moment. People who reported higher levels of this skill in everyday life also more often reported lower levels of depression, anxiety, stress, loneliness, and fear of missing out — FoMO.

What the review found

Thirty-nine of the 43 studies reviewed contained evidence that mindfulness may weaken the link between negative experiences on social media and poorer mental health outcomes. Higher mindfulness was also associated with lower levels of problematic use of social platforms.

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University students accounted for the largest share of participants in the studies, at 46.5%. All studies relied on participants’ self-assessments of their own mindfulness or mindful social media use. Twenty-four studies used the Mindful Attention Awareness Scale, which measures a person’s attention to their own experiences in the present moment.

Conclusions require further verification

In one study, participants performed mindfulness exercises, independently tracked their smartphone use, and recorded their mood. The authors documented improvements in measures of stress, anxiety, FoMO, and problematic social media use. In another study, limiting social media use for eight days increased attentiveness, but was also associated with an increase in negative emotions compared with the group without restrictions.

The authors emphasize that most of the analyzed studies were cross-sectional, meaning they do not establish a cause-and-effect relationship between mindfulness and better outcomes. The available data also primarily concern younger people from Western countries. The researchers noted that the impact of social media on mental health is influenced not only by individual habits, but also by platform design and users’ social environment.

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