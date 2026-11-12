Scientists from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom analyzed 61 Mendelian randomization studies and concluded that genetic evidence of a causal relationship between overall physical activity and improved mental or cognitive health remains limited and conflicting. As News-Medical reports, 30 of the 61 studies analyzed found no association or indicated an association in the opposite direction.

What the scientists analyzed

The review was published in the journal npj Exercise Medicine and Health. It included studies assessing the possible causal relationship of physical activity, sedentary behavior, and fitness measures with depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, Alzheimer’s disease, and overall cognitive measures.

Mendelian randomization uses inherited genetic variants as indirect indicators of certain traits or behaviors. This approach can reduce the influence of external factors and the problem of reverse causality — when healthier people, for example, are more likely to exercise. At the same time, its conclusions depend on the quality of genetic data and the validity of the assumptions applied.

Stronger signals for aerobic exercise and strength

More consistent results were found for specific types of activity and fitness characteristics. All three studies on aerobic exercise, including swimming and cycling, showed an association with a lower risk of depression. The authors emphasized that such genetic conclusions alone do not prove the effectiveness of a specific training program.

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Fitness measures were more often associated with more favorable outcomes: potentially protective associations for mental health were recorded in six of eight studies, and for cognitive measures in nine of twelve. Individual studies linked greater handgrip strength and greater appendicular lean mass with a lower risk of depression and better cognitive outcomes.

Limitations of the available data

The quality of a significant share of the studies was low: this applied to 32 of the 61 studies. Only 11% of the studies had sufficiently strong genetic instruments. Common problems included overly lenient criteria for selecting genetic variants, a small number of such variants, or incomplete statistical information. Only 26 studies used independent genetic summary data for a specific exposure-outcome pair.

Data on sedentary behavior were also inconclusive. Prolonged television viewing was repeatedly associated with a higher risk of depression, but some estimates weakened after accounting for body mass index. The review authors propose combining genetic methods with randomized trials and family cohorts to obtain more reliable recommendations for supporting brain health throughout life.

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