Researchers at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom concluded that people under 50 may require a separate approach to interpreting the faecal immunochemical test for bowel cancer. The scientists analysed how the test performs in patients with symptoms that may be linked to colorectal cancer.

As News-Medical reports, the faecal immunochemical test, or FIT, detects microscopic traces of blood in stool. In UK primary care, it is used for patients with relevant symptoms. Patients with a FIT result of 10 or higher are referred to hospital for urgent further examinations, including colonoscopy.

Data from more than 69,000 patients

The team reviewed 12 studies involving more than 69,000 people under 50 with symptoms and FIT results. Colorectal cancer was diagnosed in approximately one in 300 of these patients — 0.35%. Among people over 50, the risk was three to seven times higher.

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The authors note that FIT is a useful test for diagnosing bowel cancer, but the same threshold of 10 may not correspond equally to risks across different age groups. Under the current approach, substantially more younger patients may require invasive follow-up examinations to detect one cancer case than older people.

Further research is needed

The study’s senior author, Professor David Humes, said it is necessary to determine the optimal FIT threshold for patients under 50 or to include the test result in individual colorectal cancer risk assessment models. He also said that other possible reasons for an elevated FIT result in younger age groups should be investigated.

The work was published in the journal Gut. It was prepared with the participation of international partners, including COLOREACH-UK and the U.S. charity Fight Colorectal Cancer.

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