A new Cochrane review indicates that turmeric supplements may provide little or no clinically important pain relief for people with knee osteoarthritis. News-Medical reports on the review’s findings.

Nine studies and 1,245 participants

An international group of researchers analyzed nine studies involving 1,245 people with knee osteoarthritis. The trials compared turmeric supplements with placebo, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, including ibuprofen and diclofenac, as well as paracetamol.

Participants were on average between 52 and 62 years old, and about two-thirds were women. The studies were conducted in Australia, Belgium, India and Thailand, and lasted from four weeks to three months. The authors examined different turmeric extracts and curcuminoid-based products that differed in composition, dosage and curcuminoid content.

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Why the conclusions differ from previous reviews

According to the authors’ assessment, the available data do not demonstrate a clear clinical benefit: turmeric was not more effective than placebo or anti-inflammatory drugs. At the same time, the certainty of the evidence is limited because of shortcomings in the studies themselves.

Previous systematic reviews mostly suggested that turmeric could reduce pain and improve physical function. However, the new review applied a formal check of the trustworthiness of clinical trials. Ten studies raised questions during this screening and were not included in the analysis because concerns about them remained unresolved.

The review’s lead author, rheumatologist Ivan Shirinsky, said that he would not routinely recommend turmeric supplements to patients with knee osteoarthritis. According to him, patients should be told what is known and what remains uncertain about the benefits and potential harms of such supplements.

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