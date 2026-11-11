In the United States, researchers including Dudley Lamming of the University of Wisconsin–Madison analyzed more than 350 scientific papers and concluded that reducing the amount of protein in the diet may be linked to slower biological aging, improved metabolism and, under certain conditions, a longer lifespan. ScienceDaily reports.

The review’s authors emphasize that the findings do not prove that protein restriction extends human life. At the same time, experiments in flies and rodents showed that reducing protein can increase lifespan even without reducing the diet’s overall calorie content. In several clinical studies involving people, lower protein intake was also linked to weight and body-fat reduction and better fasting glucose indicators.

The role of the FGF21 hormone

One possible explanation cited is an increase in the level of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, when the diet contains less protein. This hormone helps the body adapt to changes in nutrient availability and affects energy use, blood sugar regulation and inflammation. In mice, elevated FGF21 levels were associated with longer life, especially in males. It is also known that protein restriction raises the level of this hormone in humans, but whether this produces the same longevity effect has not yet been established.

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Researchers paid particular attention to the amino acids methionine, isoleucine and valine. Excessive intake of these components may activate processes associated with cell growth. Such processes are necessary for development and tissue repair, but their prolonged excessive activation, according to the review, may be linked to obesity, inflammation and other age-related disorders.

Need depends on activity

Dudley Lamming, the review’s author, noted that the benefits of protein for muscle growth and recovery after physical exertion are clear. At the same time, for people with predominantly sedentary lifestyles, excessive protein consumption may have negative health consequences at the population level.

The authors stress that there is no universal standard. Pregnant people, some older adults and those who exercise regularly may need more protein, as it is necessary for recovery and maintaining muscle. According to the researchers, protein recommendations should be personalized according to age and physical activity level.

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