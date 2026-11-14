A systematic review of long-term data from more than 26,000 men in Australia, the United States, and Europe linked the lowest testosterone levels to an 18% higher relative risk of death from cancer. As ScienceAlert reports, the study results were published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity.

Risk increased at the lowest levels

Scientists compared men with testosterone levels in the lowest fifth of the range with those whose levels were in the highest fifth. The higher likelihood of death from cancer persisted after accounting for age and other health-related factors.

According to the review, the risk of death from cancer began to rise when baseline testosterone levels were below 8.6 nmol/L. One of the study’s authors, endocrinologist Bu Yeap of the University of Western Australia, noted that low testosterone may be a marker of poor health rather than a direct cause of cancer.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other hormones were also considered

The researchers also found associations with three other hormones. The lowest level of dihydrotestosterone, a hormone derived from testosterone, was associated with a 21% higher relative risk of death from cancer. Low levels of sex hormone-binding globulin were linked to a 28% higher risk of prostate cancer, while low luteinizing hormone levels were linked to a 45% higher risk of the disease.

At the same time, the authors found no association between testosterone levels and the risk of prostate cancer. They stressed that the results do not prove that testosterone replacement therapy reduces cancer risk. A large randomized study in 2023 involving more than 5,000 men with low testosterone also found no significant change in prostate cancer risk as a result of such therapy.

Scientists advise men found to have low testosterone levels to consult a doctor for a comprehensive examination and assessment of other possible health problems.

Read us on