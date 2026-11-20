A review of 115 randomized controlled trials involving more than 30,000 people linked escitalopram, duloxetine, and agomelatine with a higher likelihood of sustained improvement in depression symptoms compared with fluoxetine. ScienceDaily reports on the work, published in The Lancet Psychiatry.

Comparison results

Researchers assessed how well different antidepressants help maintain improvement in depression, as well as the acceptability of treatment for participants. The authors defined long-term use as taking a medication for at least six months.

The main analysis combined the results of 35 trials in which one antidepressant was directly compared with another. Escitalopram, duloxetine, and agomelatine were linked to a greater likelihood of sustained treatment response than fluoxetine. Participants taking escitalopram or duloxetine were also less likely to discontinue trial participation than those receiving fluoxetine.

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Researchers assessed the acceptability of the medications by the proportion of participants who stopped treatment for any reason. At the same time, this indicator does not necessarily fully reflect a person's individual experience of using a medication.

Data limitations

The authors note that the findings do not provide grounds to call one antidepressant the best for all people. More than half of the studies in the main analysis were assessed as having a high risk of bias. Some medications were also studied in only a small number of papers, making comparisons less certain.

Participants in trials that directly compared antidepressants were generally followed for about six months from the start of treatment; only six studies lasted longer. The conclusions reflect average results for groups and cannot determine which medication will be best for a particular person. If an antidepressant is working well, the results of this review are not a reason to change treatment independently; starting, changing, or stopping therapy should be discussed with a doctor.

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