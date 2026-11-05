In Australia, security team leader Nathan Heckel told the Supreme Court that neither he nor other guards restrained Masood Zakaria with plastic zip ties during a flight from Turkey to Sydney in December 2023. Zakaria is seeking a permanent stay of proceedings in the case concerning two murders with which he is charged, challenging the legality of his return to Australia.

As ABC News Australia reports, Heckel, a former military serviceman and Hart International’s lead contractor on the flight, said Turkish authorities brought Zakaria aboard already restrained with plastic zip ties. According to him, those ties were later removed during the flight.

Dispute over detention during the flight

The question of whether Zakaria was restrained aboard the aircraft is one of the key issues in his application for a permanent stay of the case. The defence questions whether people who were not representatives of Australian law enforcement could physically keep him in custody during the flight.

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Zakaria’s lawyers claim that Skytraders and Hart International unlawfully abducted their client. The Australian Federal Police paid these contractors $1 million to carry out the operation.

Circumstances of return from Turkey

Four days after the hearings began, prosecutors acknowledged that Zakaria had a lawful right to be in Turkey when contractors whose work was paid for by the Australian Federal Police took him in Istanbul. He was later detained by Turkish police in the resort city of Bodrum after a year of hiding from Australian law enforcement.

Australian police officers this week denied pressuring Turkey to deport Zakaria. Hearings before Justice Edward Maston are continuing. If Zakaria’s application is granted, the charges concerning his alleged role in the 2021 murders of Salim and Toufik Hamze may be dropped.

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