In Crimea — a part of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia, the aggressor state — Sergey Aksyonov, the Russia-appointed head of the occupation administration, reported a second attack on the Kerch Bridge in less than 24 hours. According to him, reports of this were received at around 1:34 a.m. local time on Tuesday, and traffic across the crossing was suspended.

Aksyonov also urged residents and visitors to Crimea not to travel toward the bridge and to take the restrictions into account when planning routes.

Videos are being verified

As The War Zone reports, videos have circulated on social media that allegedly show an explosion and fire near the bridge. One video may show an explosion in the same part of the structure that was struck earlier, as well as deformation of the structure.

At the same time, the low quality of the footage does not allow its authenticity and the consequences of the alleged strike to be reliably established. As of the time of publication, Ukrainian officials had not claimed responsibility for the second attack.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Damage after the first strike

According to the outlet, Monday’s strike was the first on the bridge in more than a year. Russian television broadcast footage that, according to The War Zone’s assessment, shows significant damage to the road section of the crossing: the arch of the road span may have sustained a direct hit and become deformed.

Satellite imagery obtained by the outlet after the first attack also indicates signs of damage near the arch of the road crossing. Dark spots were observed at the other end of the main road span, which may be traces of burning, although their connection to the first strike has not been established.

The War Zone also notes that there is evidence of a possible 4.9-degree displacement of the damaged arch. Such damage, according to the outlet’s assessment, could significantly limit the safe load on the span. The Kerch Bridge is a road and rail connection used to move personnel, equipment and supplies between Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea.

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