US Olympic rowing medalist Anita DeFrantz has died at the age of 74. The International Olympic Committee announced her death on Thursday. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Work in the Olympic movement

As The Japan Times writes, DeFrantz became the first Black American and the first American woman to join the IOC. IOC President Kirsty Coventry called her a mentor, a friend and a source of inspiration for many people around the world.

DeFrantz was vice president of the organizing committee for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, and in 1986 she was elected an IOC member. In 1997, she became the first woman to serve as the organization's vice president. DeFrantz also served on the IOC's executive body for 13 years and chaired the Women in Sport Commission for nearly two decades.

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Sporting career

At the 1976 Olympic Games, DeFrantz was captain of the US rowing team and won a bronze medal in the women's eight competition. She was born on October 4, 1952, and grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana. She began rowing while studying at Connecticut College.

The athlete qualified for the 1980 Olympics and openly criticized the US boycott of the Moscow Games. According to her, the fight for the opportunity for American athletes to travel to Moscow changed her life and led her to work at the IOC.

Honors

In 2025, DeFrantz was inducted into the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Hall of Fame. Earlier this year, at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, she handed the Olympic flame to Kirsty Coventry during the torch relay. Coventry, the first woman to serve as IOC president, noted DeFrantz's contribution to the development of women's leadership in global sport.

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