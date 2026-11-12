A study involving 64 people with alpha-gal syndrome found that the biologic drug omalizumab may reduce the frequency or severity of allergic reactions. The data were presented at the 2026 annual scientific meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, News-Medical reports.

Treatment results

Before therapy began, 81% of study participants had experienced anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction, and more than half had required epinephrine. During treatment with omalizumab, none of the patients needed epinephrine because of a food reaction. Another 95% of participants reported that reactions became less frequent or less severe.

About one-third of patients were able to resume eating some or all red meat products or other products made from mammals. Side effects occurred infrequently and were mostly mild, including reports of joint pain. Two participants stopped treatment because of adverse events.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Why the syndrome is difficult to recognize

Alpha-gal syndrome develops after a bite from a Lone Star tick. The bite can trigger a bodily reaction to alpha-gal, a sugar found in beef, pork, lamb, some dairy products, and other products from mammals. Unlike many food allergies, symptoms often occur several hours after eating, making it difficult to establish a link between the food and the reaction.

The authors also described the case of a 66-year-old man who developed hives, coughing, and problems with oxygen intake several hours after eating red meat and consuming alcohol following a tick bite. A blood test revealed high allergic sensitivity to alpha-gal. The patient was prescribed epinephrine for emergencies, advised to avoid red meat, and warned that alcohol may intensify reactions.

Read us on