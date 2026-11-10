The European Ombudsman has opened an investigation into the European Commission’s actions in appointing Siemens Supervisory Board Chair Jim Hagemann Snabe as special envoy for industrial artificial intelligence. The Ombudsman will examine whether the Commission was able to properly identify, assess and manage an actual or potential conflict of interest, Politico Europe reports.

Complaint by civil society organizations

In June, a group of non-governmental organizations, including Transparency International and Corporate Europe Observatory, filed a complaint with the European Ombudsman over Snabe’s appointment. They said his continued work at Siemens could call the envoy’s independence and impartiality into question.

European Ombudsman Teresa Anjinho said in a letter to Corporate Europe Observatory that the complainants consider the identification, assessment and management of possible conflicts of interest to have been inadequate. They also want the European Commission to revoke Snabe’s appointment. According to Anjinho, examining the complaint requires studying European Commission documents and possibly holding meetings with its staff.

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Allegations concerning Siemens’ role

Jim Hagemann Snabe is to prepare a report on AI infrastructure, advanced artificial intelligence technologies and the deployment of AI in industry. He will hold this unpaid position until the end of March 2027.

Corporate Europe Observatory researcher and activist Bram Vranken said that Snabe has direct financial interests in the development of data centers and the easing of AI rules. The appointment was also criticized over Siemens’ involvement in lobbying to weaken certain provisions of the European Artificial Intelligence Act. In particular, the company was among the main supporters of excluding from the scope of this law products covered by EU rules on machinery.

The European Commission had previously defended the appointment, saying that Snabe’s report would be public and available for public scrutiny. At the same time, the Commission did not provide access to a number of documents concerning his appointment to Members of the European Parliament and Politico.

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