In Finland, the Deputy Parliamentary Ombudsman found significant problems with application processing times at the country’s Immigration Service, Migri. The inspection was launched after hundreds of complaints about long waits for decisions, YLE News reports.

Delays in family reunification cases

The inspection showed that Migri is unable to process all applications within the deadlines established by law. The greatest difficulties were identified in cases involving residence permits on the basis of family ties: in 2026, only 61% of such applications were processed within the stipulated nine-month period.

The Parliamentary Ombudsman in Finland monitors how authorities comply with legislation and protect people’s fundamental rights, and also considers citizens’ complaints.

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Queues for citizenship and permanent residence

According to the Deputy Parliamentary Ombudsman, the delays arose because the number of applications exceeds Migri’s capacity to process them. Queues have also accumulated in cases concerning the acquisition of Finnish citizenship and permanent residence permits.

Processing times were affected by staff shortages, legislative changes, and the complexity of individual cases. At the same time, the Deputy Parliamentary Ombudsman stressed that authorities must comply with statutory deadlines even as the number of applications increases. He asked Finland’s Ministry of the Interior and Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment to explain what measures they would take to resolve the problem.

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