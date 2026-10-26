In Australia, South Australian Ombudsman Emily Strickland found that the state Department for Child Protection had improperly informally changed the care arrangements for three children against the wishes of their mothers. As ABC News reports, the agency did not use the formal powers provided by law to remove the children.

The findings are set out in a report prepared following consideration of three separate complaints. Strickland described the department’s approach in each case as administrative error. At the same time, she noted that child protection workers were responding to serious concerns about the children’s safety and wellbeing.

Plans without the mothers’ consent

In two cases, the department used so-called safety plans to place the children in the care of the other parent or close relatives. Such plans usually involve cooperation and agreement between the service and the child’s parents or guardians.

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The ombudsman found that the mothers in both cases clearly and consistently objected to the proposed plans. In the absence of consent, the department should have considered other ways of responding to risks to the children, including formal removal under South Australia’s Children and Young People Act.

Case involving an infant

In the third case, the department placed an infant from the mother into the father’s care without a safety plan and without using formal legal powers. The service had serious concerns about the mother’s mental health. She ultimately reluctantly agreed to the proposed arrangement, but the ombudsman stated that the department should not have sought such consent for the removal without using formal powers.

According to Strickland, internal requirements for genuine engagement with parents and the provision of independent support to them were not met in all three cases. Acting Chief Executive of the Department for Child Protection Darian Shepard-Bailey said the agency welcomed the report and had taken steps to implement the recommendations, including updating its practice guide on the use of safety plans.

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