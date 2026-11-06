India’s state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) is negotiating to take over operational management of two oil projects in Venezuela. The agreements could give the company control over oil production and sales at fields from which it is owed more than $500 million in dividends, OilPrice reports.

Negotiations may be completed within six months

ONGC Videsh, the company’s overseas unit, is holding talks with the Venezuelan and U.S. authorities. ONGC Chief Financial Officer Anupam Agarwal told analysts that the discussions are at an advanced stage. The company expects to finalize the agreements within three to six months.

ONGC currently has investments in the San Cristobal and Carabobo 1 projects but is not their operator. The proposed arrangement provides for the company to manage the fields and market the oil produced there while also resolving the issue of dividend arrears.

Stakes in two projects

In the San Cristobal project, ONGC owns 40%, while the remaining 60% belongs to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA. ONGC expects to obtain full operational management of this asset.

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In Carabobo 1, management under the proposed scheme will be shared with other investors. The combined stake of ONGC and other Indian companies is 18%, while another 11% belongs to Spain’s Repsol. According to Agarwal, the new agreements could also allow ONGC to acquire stakes in other Venezuelan fields. The final details of settling the dividend arrears have not yet been agreed.

Revival of the oil industry

Venezuela is trying to revive its oil industry, which has long suffered from insufficient investment and operational problems. Chevron has outlined a plan to invest more than $7 billion in Venezuela over five years, while Eni and Repsol have received expanded operational roles.

Rystad Energy estimates that, with a substantial increase in investment and oilfield services, Venezuela could produce 1.6 million barrels per day by 2028 and 1.8 million barrels per day by 2030. At the same time, according to Baker Hughes data cited by Rystad, only two drilling rigs were operating in the country as of August, while about 50 are needed to support that forecast by 2028.

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