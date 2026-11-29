In the United States, online sales on Black Friday reached a record $13.1 billion, 11% more than last year. At the same time, foot traffic in physical stores declined, according to preliminary data from analytics companies cited by the Korea Herald.

Sales growth

Total retail sales in stores and online, excluding gasoline and automobiles, rose by 5.8% compared with the previous Black Friday. The data were provided by Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all forms of payment, including cash.

According to Adobe Analytics, the value of online purchases exceeded its forecast. Salesforce, for its part, reported a 5% year-on-year increase in the number of orders. The company estimated global online sales for Friday at a record $82.7 billion, of which $19.1 billion came from the United States.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Differences between Adobe's and Salesforce's estimates are explained by their different data sets. Salesforce uses information on purchases by more than 1.5 billion consumers worldwide, while Adobe analyzes data from more than 1 trillion visits to US retail websites.

Fewer shoppers in stores

Although physical stores still account for most Black Friday sales, their foot traffic declined. According to preliminary RetailNext data, the number of visitors was 2.9% lower than in 2025. Sensormatic Solutions recorded a 4.2% decline compared with the previous Black Friday, while traffic was 250% higher than on the Friday a week earlier.

Mastercard SpendingPulse reported that spending in offline stores rose by 3.8%, the largest increase since 2022. Technology products were in greatest demand: spending on electronics and software increased by nearly 8%. Shoppers also bought clothing, products for children and pets, as well as household supplies.

Read us on