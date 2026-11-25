Fast-fashion online retailer Shein will pay $100 million to settle claims by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The regulator said the company misled shoppers about delivery times, product reviews and the origin of cotton in some products, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing court documents.

Claims over delivery and reviews

According to the FTC, Shein advertised fast delivery despite knowing that customers received parcels days or months late, and in some cases did not receive them at all. Under the agreement, the company also committed not to mislead consumers about delivery times and not to block negative reviews.

The regulator also alleges that Shein filtered out negative product ratings. In particular, the company's internal guidelines provided for the exclusion of “extremely negative” comments, including complaints that jewelry stains the skin. According to court documents, the FTC plans to use the settlement funds to compensate customers.

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Supply chain claims

The FTC also questioned Shein's claims about its supply chain. The company said that products marked evoluSHEIN came from suppliers with above-average social responsibility ratings based on audit results. However, according to the commission, Shein was unable to provide independent audits to support this.

Separately, the regulator expressed doubts about claims concerning the origin of cotton in products for the US market, noting that the company's testing was often inaccurate or did not yield conclusive results. Shein had previously said it does not use Chinese cotton in products for the United States, where the law prohibits the import of goods from China's Xinjiang region.

A Shein representative said the company did not admit liability and disagrees with some of the FTC's allegations. According to the representative, the retailer will continue to strengthen consumer protection practices and compliance with legal requirements.

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