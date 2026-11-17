The planned Ethereum network upgrade called Glamsterdam could disrupt up to 15,000 smart contracts—automated programs that support financial applications and digital asset transfers on the network. Ethereum Foundation representative Marius van der Wijden said this during a developers’ call, CoinDesk reports.

According to van der Wijden’s estimate, several hundred thousand dollars could be at risk in potentially vulnerable contracts. This is an insignificant amount compared with the scale of the Ethereum ecosystem, which has around 90 million smart contracts, but the number of programs that could be affected by the changes exceeds previous estimates.

Changes in transaction costs

The issue is related to the technical proposals EIP-8037 and EIP-8038, which are intended to change the rules for paying for data storage and retrieval on the network. Every smart contract action requires gas—a fee reflecting the amount of computational work in Ethereum.

Under EIP-8037, a separate fee will be charged for creating a new permanent network state. This includes, in particular, deploying a contract or adding a new record to storage. The cost of deploying a new contract may rise from about 32,000 to 183,600 gas, while creating a new data storage slot may increase from 20,000 to around 97,920 gas.

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Ethereum developers are proposing these changes to curb excessively rapid growth of the network’s database amid an increasing number of operations in blocks. At the same time, some existing applications were created based on predictable transaction costs or with a fixed gas limit for calls to other contracts.

Audit results and testing delay

The Ethereum Foundation engaged external cybersecurity companies to assess the impact of the new rules. ChainSecurity representative Tanguy Roussel reported 152 identified issues; about half of them overlapped with the foundation’s internal research, resulting in around 200 separate potential issues.

Dedaub analyzed about 25,000 contracts with unusual gas usage and recorded 70 medium- and high-risk issues. Of these, 22 had not previously been identified by the Ethereum Foundation. During its communication with development teams, the foundation itself found three high-severity bugs and at least 25 medium-severity ones; most of them are already being fixed.

Compatibility issues have delayed testing of the upgrade on the public Hoodi testnet since October. Developers are due to reconsider the proposals on Thursday, while Hoodi will remain paused until the bugs are fixed. The launch date for the main Glamsterdam upgrade has not yet been set.

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