One in four women worldwide is unable to refuse sex to her husband or partner, according to a report by the United Nations Population Fund. The Guardian reports this.

Regional figures

In West and Central Africa, 45% of women cannot say “no” to sex within their own marriage. In East and Southern Africa, as well as in the Arab States, this figure is 33%. In Latin America and the Caribbean, approximately 10% of women are unable to refuse sex.

An analysis of data from eight countries — Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kazakhstan, Malawi, Mali, Nigeria, Tajikistan and Zambia — found that girls and young women aged 15 to 19 have fewer opportunities to refuse sex than women aged 45 to 49. These data are consistent with research on high levels of intimate partner violence against adolescent girls.

Legislative gaps

Jean-Paul Murunga, a lawyer at the international human rights organization Equality Now, stressed that sexual contact without free and voluntary consent constitutes sexual violence, including within marriage. According to him, marriage does not mean ongoing or presumed consent to sexual relations.

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According to Murunga’s 2024 report, marital rape is not criminalized in some African countries. In seven states, the law explicitly exempts husbands from liability for raping their wives; these include Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia and South Sudan. In Tanzania and Eritrea, marital rape is criminalized only when spouses do not live together.

Risks for minors

In countries where child marriage is permitted and marital rape is not criminalized at the same time, minors remain without adequate legal protection, the publication notes. In Gabon, a man who married a child he abducted can be held liable only after such a marriage is annulled.

Alimatu Dimonekene, founder of A Girl At A Time in Sierra Leone, said that in many West African communities, sex is perceived as a wife’s duty in marriage, while women often do not call coercion rape and may blame themselves.

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