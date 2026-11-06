Nearly 90 million refugees and other forcibly displaced people — about three-quarters of their total number worldwide — live in countries significantly affected by climate hazards, according to a report by the UN Refugee Agency, France 24 reports.

The UN called for urgent strengthening of protection for these people ahead of the COP31 climate conference in Turkey. According to the agency, those forced to leave their homes because of conflict, violence or persecution often end up in areas affected by droughts, deadly floods and extreme heat.

Climate complicates returning home

UNHCR said that climate change is increasingly hindering long-term solutions for displaced people. More than two-thirds of refugees who returned home in the first half of the year returned to countries particularly vulnerable to climate threats.

In Syria, where nearly four million displaced people have recently returned, recovery is threatened by dwindling groundwater reserves and climate shocks. The agency mentioned May floods along the Euphrates River that damaged homes and again forced thousands of people to leave their homes.

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New displacement due to natural disasters

Over the past decade, weather disasters have caused more than 255 million internal displacements worldwide — about 70,000 every day, UNHCR said. The agency also warned that by 2050, one in three refugee settlements in sub-Saharan African countries could experience at least 100 days of dangerous heat every year.

According to the organization’s forecast, an exceptionally strong El Niño phenomenon this year could cause new population displacement. In particular, severe floods in East Africa linked to the phenomenon could force up to three million people in Somalia, Kenya, South Sudan and Uganda to leave their homes by the end of 2026.

UNHCR stressed that only 10% of global climate financing reaches fragile and conflict-affected countries hosting significant numbers of displaced people vulnerable to climate risks. During COP31, the agency plans to call on governments and climate finance institutions to include refugees and displaced people in national climate plans and financing mechanisms.

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