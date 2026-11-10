The UN agreed with the Board of Peace’s assessment that Israel’s response to the emergency caused by flooding in the Gaza Strip is insufficient and called for allowing the entry of additional materials and equipment for temporary shelters. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq.

Thousands of damaged tents

According to Haq, more temporary housing can be delivered to Gaza, but authorization from Israeli authorities is needed to move it through the checkpoints.

Heavy rains over the weekend flooded camps for displaced people and damaged thousands of tents. The UN reported the death of an infant by drowning. Three more children and at least one woman were killed when a sand dune collapsed onto their tents.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 26,000 households reported damage to shelters or property. More than 150,000 tents are outside Gaza awaiting shipment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Call to allow winter supplies

Humanitarian teams are pumping out water, improving drainage, reinforcing sites hosting displaced people with sandbags, and distributing emergency assistance. At the same time, the UN said they lack the equipment to respond to a crisis of this scale.

The Board of Peace called on Israel to immediately allow the entry of goods for winter preparations, stating that delays had worsened the foreseeable humanitarian emergency. It also called on the Palestinian group Hamas to disarm and transfer governing authority in accordance with the peace plan.

Farhan Haq also reported ongoing strikes on populated areas of Gaza, resulting in new casualties. According to him, UN staff visiting a site hosting displaced people west of the so-called Yellow Line in Gaza City on Saturday were forced to take cover because of bursts of gunfire nearby. UN staff were not harmed. Haq reiterated the organization’s call to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.

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