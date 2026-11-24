In 2025, intimate partners or family members killed around 47,000 women and girls worldwide — an average of five every hour. The UN released these figures ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Deutsche Welle reports.

Data from 122 countries and territories

The estimate is based on statistics from 122 countries and territories. On average, 129 women and girls were killed each day by people in their close circle. This accounts for approximately 60% of all women and girls who were victims of intentional killings in 2025.

The highest number of femicides was recorded in Africa — 22,100. In Asia, 15,100 women and girls were killed; in the Americas, 7,400; in Europe, 2,100; and in Oceania, 300.

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The pace of reduction remains slow

The UN defines femicide as the intentional killing of a woman or girl because of her gender. The report notes that the overall homicide rate worldwide is declining, but the number of femicides is falling more slowly, particularly in the Americas and Europe.

The organization links this to obstacles women face in accessing justice, as well as to social norms and gender stereotypes. According to a separate UN Women report, nearly one in three women worldwide has experienced physical or sexual violence, yet only 7% reported it to the police.

According to estimates by UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, in recent years the number of women and girls killed by a partner or relative has ranged from 45,000 to 51,000 per year.

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