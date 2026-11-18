Methamphetamine is becoming increasingly widespread in the Middle East following the decline of Syria’s Captagon trade, Sari Bune, a representative of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, said at the World Police Summit in Dubai, UAE. As The National reports, criminal groups have quickly adapted to changes in the regional illicit drug market.

According to Bune, the end of the conflict in Syria disrupted Captagon production and weakened the networks that supported its distribution. At the same time, methamphetamine is increasingly gaining a foothold in the Middle East. Under the regime of Bashar al-Assad, Syria was the world’s largest source of Captagon, with a significant share of these pills intended for consumers in the Gulf countries.

Record drug use

During her speech, Bune presented the UN World Drug Report 2026. According to it, 331 million people worldwide used drugs in 2024, 34% more than ten years earlier.

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Methamphetamine remains the world’s largest synthetic drug market. Its biggest markets are North America, East and Southeast Asia, but traffickers are increasingly supplying it to new regions, including the Middle East. Bune noted that drug traffickers are diversifying routes, using smaller ports, new transit corridors and sophisticated technologies to move drugs across borders.

Ketamine in green tea packages

Stephen Fry, Interpol’s Executive Director of Investigation Support, said that 24 tonnes of ketamine concealed in identical packages resembling green tea bags had been found in nine countries. An international investigation was prompted by a package found by a cleaner on a beach on South Korea’s Jeju Island.

According to Fry, ketamine has become the drug whose spread Interpol is recording most rapidly. During Operation Lionfish-Mayag, the volume of ketamine seized exceeded the volume of methamphetamine seized for the first time. During the same operation, law enforcement officers seized fentanyl, enough for 63 million potentially lethal doses, according to Interpol’s estimate.

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