A joint assessment by the UN Environment Programme and the World Health Organization found that contact with chemicals that disrupt the hormonal system may begin even before birth and could potentially have lasting consequences for brain development, growth and reproductive health.

Health risks

As Anadolu Agency reports, the new assessment found stronger evidence than before linking endocrine disruptors to a broader range of health problems. The report links exposure to these substances to impaired fertility, neurological functions, metabolism, immune and cardiovascular systems. It also identifies new concerns regarding liver and kidney health.

Such chemicals have been detected in blood, breast milk and cord blood, meaning children may be exposed to them during fetal development.

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Where these substances occur

Endocrine disruptors may be found in plastics, food packaging, cosmetics, toys and pesticides. According to the assessment, more than 350,000 chemicals and mixtures have been registered worldwide for production and use, but only a small share has been tested for hormone-disrupting properties.

This is the first major global update of the assessment since 2012. It also presents evidence of reproductive harm and developmental disorders in wild animals.

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