The UN Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Programme have warned of a likely significant deterioration in acute food insecurity in 16 crisis regions worldwide between December 2026 and May 2027. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing a joint assessment by the UN agencies.

New risk hotspots

The number of identified hotspots increased from 13 in the June assessment to 16. Southern Africa, the Dry Corridor of Central America, and northeastern Uganda were added to the list. Chad was included due to the consequences of the conflict in neighboring Sudan.

According to the agencies’ assessment, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, parts of Nigeria, and Yemen are of greatest concern. In 12 of the 16 hotspots, conflicts and armed violence were cited as the main drivers of food insecurity.

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Drought and funding

UN agencies also warned of a risk of famine in 13 areas of Sudan’s North Darfur and South Kordofan regions by January 2027. In southern Africa, El Niño-related drought and rising temperatures threaten agricultural production.

In the coming months, up to 3 million people in Zimbabwe, 2.6 million in Malawi, and 1.8 million in Mozambique may face high levels of acute food insecurity. Funding for humanitarian food security and nutrition programmes in the five hotspots of greatest concern fell by 62% between 2022 and 2025, from $5.1 billion to $2 billion.

FAO and WFP called for urgent humanitarian assistance and safe access to affected people. Their joint anticipatory action plan is intended to protect 9 million people in 22 countries from the possible effects of El Niño.

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