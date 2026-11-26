The UN Trade and Development Agency (UNCTAD) forecasts that global seaborne trade volumes will not grow in 2026. Cargo flows are being affected by disruptions on major shipping routes and trade uncertainty, Anadolu Agency reports, citing UNCTAD’s 2026 Review of Maritime Transport.

In 2025, the volume of goods transported by sea increased by 1.9% to 12.3 billion tonnes. By comparison, growth stood at 3.9% in 2024. At the same time, transport demand, measured in tonne-miles, may rise by 1.5% in 2026 as vessels take longer routes to avoid disruptions. Container shipping is forecast to grow by 3.3%, but more slowly than in 2025.

Pressure on key routes

UNCTAD said commercial vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fell by 95% in early March after the US-Israeli war with Iran began in February. Before the disruptions, an average of 120 vessels passed through the strait each day. Approximately one-fifth of global oil supplies, as well as significant volumes of fertilizers, are transported via this route.

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Some shipping companies have resumed operations through the Red Sea, but many vessels continue to choose the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope. Grain supplies through the Black Sea remain vulnerable to security risks, while operations at the Panama Canal have also been complicated by restrictions and shifts in transport flows.

Rising transport costs

Longer voyages have increased fuel costs and contributed to port congestion. Spot rates for container shipping more than doubled year-on-year from January to August, while tanker rates for crude oil transportation on certain routes reached record levels. The cost of marine fuel rose by nearly 80% compared with the level before the disruptions.

The agency warned that sustained higher fuel prices could affect consumer prices. According to UNCTAD’s assessment, small island states and least developed countries will face the greatest pressure because of limited shipping connections and import alternatives. UNCTAD called for investment in infrastructure and policy measures to strengthen economies’ resilience to future disruptions in maritime transport.

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